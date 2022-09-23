Dr. Robert Hruby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Robert Hruby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Locations
21st Century Surgical Associates554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste C, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 739-6718
GenesisCare6879 US HIGHWAY 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 739-6719
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Hruby performed umbilical hernia surgery. The whole experience, from my first visit with Dr. Hruby, through surgery and all post op care was outstanding. He answered all my questions and concerns never rushing our visits. He has a caring and professional office staff, and I had no problems scheduling appointments. I highly recommend Dr. Hruby.
About Dr. Robert Hruby, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1679513410
Education & Certifications
- Keesler United States Airforce Base|USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education|Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Univeristy Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hruby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hruby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hruby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hruby works at
Dr. Hruby has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hruby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hruby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hruby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hruby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hruby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.