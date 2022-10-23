Overview

Dr. Robert Hruskovich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Hruskovich works at Doctor On Demand Management, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.