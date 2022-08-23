Overview of Dr. Robert Huang, MD

Dr. Robert Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Huang works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.