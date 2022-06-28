Dr. Robert Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, professional staff. Great bedside manner. I'm very pleased ??
About Dr. Robert Huang, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
