Dr. Robert Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Huang works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.