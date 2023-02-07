Dr. Robert Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Huang, MD
Dr. Robert Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Woodbridge485 Us 1 S Ste 350, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 549-3934
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
My Regular Dr was out all week I would see him again
About Dr. Robert Huang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
- 1740200096
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med College
- Columbia P&amp;S|Columbia P&S
- Rutgers Medical School|RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese, Korean and Spanish.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.