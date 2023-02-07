Overview of Dr. Robert Huang, MD

Dr. Robert Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Woodbridge in Iselin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.