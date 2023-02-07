See All Otolaryngologists in Iselin, NJ
Dr. Robert Huang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (179)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Huang, MD

Dr. Robert Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Huang works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Woodbridge in Iselin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Woodbridge
    485 Us 1 S Ste 350, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 549-3934

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    Feb 07, 2023
    My Regular Dr was out all week I would see him again
    James S. — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Huang, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
    • 1740200096
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med College
    Columbia P&S
    Rutgers Medical School
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Woodbridge in Iselin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    Dr. Huang speaks Chinese, Korean and Spanish.

    182 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.