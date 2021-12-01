Dr. Robert Hudock, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hudock, DMD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hudock, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Huntingdon, PA.
Locations
Chestnut Hills Dental N. Huntingdon8775 Norwin Ave Ste 100, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 Directions (724) 279-5359
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hudock and Lara are true gems. Like most people, I am not a fan of going to the dentist. They were both professional and polite and put me at ease. The cavity was filled quickly and efficiently. I felt valued as a patient.
About Dr. Robert Hudock, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudock accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
471 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudock.
