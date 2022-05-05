Overview

Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Hudson Jr works at Laredo Dermatology Associates in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Pemphigoid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.