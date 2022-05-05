See All Dermatologists in Laredo, TX
Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Hudson Jr works at Laredo Dermatology Associates in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Pemphigoid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Laredo Dermatology Associates
    121 Calle del Norte Ste 102, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 726-1646

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Pemphigoid
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Pemphigoid

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Pemphigoid
Dermatitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hidradenitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2022
    De Hudson is an excellent dermatologist. No match. Great personality, excellent listener and caring individual. He considers individual needs and treats as a person. I definitely recommend him to anyone!
    Fernando Espinola — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164515011
    • Univ Tx Med Branch Hosps, Dermatology Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine|University Tex Med Br
    • U NM Affil Hosps|University NM Affil Hosps
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Robert Hudson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hudson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hudson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudson Jr works at Laredo Dermatology Associates in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hudson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Hudson Jr has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Pemphigoid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

