Dr. Robert Huff, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Huff, MD
Dr. Robert Huff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Huff's Office Locations
The Eye Center PA1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-0641
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huff did an outstanding job implanting my Clareon Vivity UV IOL lenses. My vision is better than it has ever been. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Robert Huff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134157779
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huff has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Huff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.