Dr. Huff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Huff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Huff, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Iu Health West Hospital and Witham Health Services.
Dr. Huff works at
Locations
1
Dr Robert Huff10465 E County Road 100 N, Indianapolis, IN 46234 Directions (317) 926-3739
2
Andrew M. Burns1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 348, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 926-3739
3
Dermatology Inc725 Lakefront Ct, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (316) 609-4558
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Huff and your staff. Your compassion and your staff’s compassion today means more than you will ever know.
About Dr. Robert Huff, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912016809
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huff has seen patients for Psoriasis, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Huff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.