Dr. Robert Huler, MD
Dr. Robert Huler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2000
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
I had a strep infection. It settled in my spine, he made an 18 inch incision and got it all out saving my life in the process. I had nine fusions done, and it took away my chronic back pain. He does excellent work.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851343503
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
