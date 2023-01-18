Overview of Dr. Robert Huler, MD

Dr. Robert Huler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Huler works at OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.