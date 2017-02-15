Overview of Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD

Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Hummel III works at Plastic Surgery Group in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.