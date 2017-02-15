See All Plastic Surgeons in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Crestview Hills, KY
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD

Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Hummel III works at Plastic Surgery Group in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Hummel III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Group
    340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-8777
  2. 2
    Redbank Surgery Center
    4850 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-4440
  3. 3
    Plastic Surgery Group Inc.
    4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-4440
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 10:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 15, 2017
    I absolutely loved Dr. Hummel. Not only did he give me exactly the results I was hoping for, but he is so personable and professional. Every time I go back in, he asks about my kids by name. He's probably reading out of my chart, but doctors that take the time to build a relationship with patients always impress me! Would highly recommend and will continue to be a patient myself :)
    — Feb 15, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD
    About Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649206731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Medical Education

