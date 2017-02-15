Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummel III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD
Dr. Robert Hummel III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Group340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-8777
Redbank Surgery Center4850 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-4440
Plastic Surgery Group Inc.4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 791-4440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00am
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I absolutely loved Dr. Hummel. Not only did he give me exactly the results I was hoping for, but he is so personable and professional. Every time I go back in, he asks about my kids by name. He's probably reading out of my chart, but doctors that take the time to build a relationship with patients always impress me! Would highly recommend and will continue to be a patient myself :)
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
