Overview

Dr. Robert Humphreys, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Humphreys works at BMG Humphreys Family Practice in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.