Overview

Dr. Robert Hunter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Sevier Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hunter works at South Valley ENT Riverton in Riverton, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.