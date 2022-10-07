Dr. Robert Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hunter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Sevier Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
South Valley ENT Riverton4651 W 13400 S, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (801) 396-9177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Valley ENT5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 254-5834Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Sevier Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I trust him. Great bed side manner, easy to talk to.
About Dr. Robert Hunter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477669083
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.