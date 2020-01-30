Dr. Robert Iadevaio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iadevaio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Iadevaio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Iadevaio, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Island Medical Pain Management Services PC77 N Centre Ave Ste 202, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-7246
Orthopedic and Sports Associates205 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 364-0070Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Long Island Physician Associates Pllc70 N Country Rd Ste 203, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0707
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
5 stars
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285613760
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Iadevaio has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iadevaio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Iadevaio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iadevaio.
