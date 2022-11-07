Dr. Robert Iannacone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannacone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Iannacone, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Iannacone, DPM
Dr. Robert Iannacone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannacone's Office Locations
- 1 691 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Directions (772) 878-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iannacone?
Doctor Iannacone was very attentive to my concern & foot pain. Reviewed my x-rays and identified what was causing my Heel pain. He took the time to answer all my questions and began procedure to alleviate problem. Very friendly
About Dr. Robert Iannacone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598758278
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iannacone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannacone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannacone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iannacone speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannacone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannacone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannacone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannacone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.