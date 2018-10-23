Dr. Robert Igwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Igwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Igwe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Michigan Endocrine Consultants31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 543-3700
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Dr Igwe was detailed with his examination and questions. He listened to my answers and concerns. He had all of my medical information and test results from previous doctors and hospital tests with him. He put me at ease. He was very professional and well as his staff.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
Dr. Igwe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Igwe has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Igwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Igwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igwe.
