Overview

Dr. Robert Igwe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Igwe works at Michigan Endocrine Consultants in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.