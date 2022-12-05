Dr. Robert Ikeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ikeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Ikeman, MD
Dr. Robert Ikeman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ikeman's Office Locations
Therapy Associates of Sarasota1945 Versailles St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
Susan H Dhillon MD PA684 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 475-3839
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ikeman is the best; kind, patient, thorough, very caring, and of course, very competent. He does not operate with blinders like so many specialists, he found my cancer after my ENT completely missed it; if it weren’t for him, I might not be here today.
About Dr. Robert Ikeman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1407831498
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikeman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.