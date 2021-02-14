Overview of Dr. Robert Imani, MD

Dr. Robert Imani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Imani works at Robert B Imani MD in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Canyon Country, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.