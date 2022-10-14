Dr. Robert Isaacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Isaacs, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Isaacs, MD
Dr. Robert Isaacs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Isaacs' Office Locations
Duke Medicine Circle Clinic30 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 613-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Isaacs performed lumbar surgery on me in 2013 and 2018. He was awesome. He made me at ease and made me feel comfort when I was so nervous. My first surgery went well and I recovered nicely. I was so overjoyed because there was no more pain. My second surgery went well also. I have no back pain and I have been doing well. All thanks to Dr. Issacs. He knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Robert Isaacs, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518041672
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaacs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaacs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaacs has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Scoliosis and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.
