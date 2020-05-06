Dr. Ivker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ivker, DO
Dr. Robert Ivker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ivker works at
Osteopathic Pain and Rehabilitation Medicine A Professional Llc.
3000 Center Green Dr Ste 130, Boulder, CO 80301
Monday 11:00am - 6:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 3:30pm
Wednesday 11:00am - 6:30pm
Thursday 11:00am - 6:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 3:30pm
By far the best Doctor with compassion and care. Been going to Fully Alive Medicine for years.
About Dr. Robert Ivker, DO
- Family Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ivker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.