Dr. Robert Ivker, DO

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Ivker, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Ivker works at New Jersey Urology in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prostate Cancer Center
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 251, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr. Inker The nurses and all his staff are very professional. They treat my brother and he’s on his 43 Treatment his last treatment is tomorrow. I recommend it to my family and friends. Thank you for everything.
    — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Ivker, DO

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1922133057
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • Long Beach Meml Hosp
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ivker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ivker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ivker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ivker works at New Jersey Urology in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ivker’s profile.

    Dr. Ivker speaks Chinese, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

