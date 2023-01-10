Overview of Dr. Robert Ivy, MD

Dr. Robert Ivy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with The Indiana Hand Center



Dr. Ivy works at Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.