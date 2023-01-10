Dr. Robert Ivy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ivy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Ivy, MD
Dr. Robert Ivy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with The Indiana Hand Center
Dr. Ivy's Office Locations
Orthotennessee260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner and the experience to provide exceptional care. Trigger thumb repair without a complication.
About Dr. Robert Ivy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Indiana Hand Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivy.
