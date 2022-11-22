See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Izor, MD

Neurology
3.2 (19)
Overview of Dr. Robert Izor, MD

Dr. Robert Izor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas|Uthsch Med Sch/Meml Hermann Hospital

Dr. Izor works at Neurology Solutions Movement Disorders Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Sleep Apnea and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Izor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Solutions Consultants
    12345 N Lamar Blvd Ste 260, Austin, TX 78753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Dystonia
Sleep Apnea
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Sleep Apnea
Parkinson's Disease

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 22, 2022
    First time to Dr. Izor he listened to my concerns, within minutes they were addressed. There was a plan of action put into place and a goal set that all agreed upon for the long term. Finding Dr. Izor was a blessing
    P.S. Hurtt — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Izor, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas
    • University Of Texas
