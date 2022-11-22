Dr. Robert Izor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Izor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Izor, MD
Dr. Robert Izor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas|Uthsch Med Sch/Meml Hermann Hospital
Dr. Izor works at
Dr. Izor's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Solutions Consultants12345 N Lamar Blvd Ste 260, Austin, TX 78753 Directions (512) 503-5076
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First time to Dr. Izor he listened to my concerns, within minutes they were addressed. There was a plan of action put into place and a goal set that all agreed upon for the long term. Finding Dr. Izor was a blessing
About Dr. Robert Izor, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1164409108
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas|Uthsch Med Sch/Meml Hermann Hospital
- University Of Texas
- Ochsner Fdn Hospital|Ochsner Foundation Hospital

