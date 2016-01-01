See All Ophthalmologists in Mentor, OH
Dr. Robert Purgert, MD

Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Purgert, MD

Dr. Robert Purgert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St. Louis and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Purgert works at Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. in Mentor, OH with other offices in South Euclid, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Purgert's Office Locations

    Ophthalmic Physicians Inc.
    8140 Norton Pkwy, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 255-1115
    Ophthalmic Physicians Inc.
    1611 S Green Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 291-9770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye

About Dr. Robert Purgert, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831583129
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Wills Eye Hospital
Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic
Internship
  • St Mary Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Washington University In St. Louis
Undergraduate School
  • Johns Hopkins U
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Purgert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purgert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Purgert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Purgert has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purgert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Purgert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purgert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purgert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purgert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

