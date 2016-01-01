Dr. Robert Jackson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jackson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Jackson, DPM
Dr. Robert Jackson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
Beltone Audiology & Hearing Aids440 PELLIS RD, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 853-9896
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
About Dr. Robert Jackson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003895608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.