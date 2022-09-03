Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
Robert Jackson3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 549-7073
-
2
Glenn H Booth MD2011 Church St # 401, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-0870
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
There is no prolonged wait time. Dr. Jackson takes the time to listen and address your concerns. I am very grateful for the management of my health care issues.
About Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1144305152
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jackson works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.