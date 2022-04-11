Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
R. Kirk Jackson M.d. P.A.82 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 698-2440
-
2
Frederick Surgical Center45 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 207, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 624-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jackson has always been very polite with me. He is careful when he cleans the wax out of my ears. He orders the correct medication when my inside of my ears are itching. I would recommend him for other patients.
About Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164442406
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
