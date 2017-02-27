Dr. Robert Jackson II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jackson II, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Jackson II, DO
Dr. Robert Jackson II, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berlin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Berlin, Dukes Memorial Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.
Dr. Jackson II works at
Dr. Jackson II's Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care-Berlin191 Memorial Dr Ste 100, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 282-4767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson II?
First visit went very well. Nice staff, doctor seemed very smart and was friendly.
About Dr. Robert Jackson II, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982654828
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and associated Hospitals
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson II has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.