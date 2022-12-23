Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tehachapi, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Alpine Medical20211 W Valley Blvd, Tehachapi, CA 93561 Directions (661) 823-8970
Jackson Robert MD41250 12th St W Ste C, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 349-4517
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Jackson has retired. See: robertmjacksonmdpalmdale.com
About Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982799615
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
