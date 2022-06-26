Overview of Dr. Robert James Jr, MD

Dr. Robert James Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. James Jr works at St. Joseph Health Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.