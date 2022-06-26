Dr. Robert James Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert James Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert James Jr, MD
Dr. Robert James Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. James Jr works at
Dr. James Jr' Office Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Health Medical Group1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 525-4051
-
2
Doyle Park Family Medicine510 Doyle Park Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 303-8323
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Howard Memorial
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James Jr?
Dr James immediately determined problem as bladder cancer and shortly removed same. Factual, accurate and professional precision in his actions. I am extremely thankful for his knowledge, capability and accuracy.
About Dr. Robert James Jr, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1558380683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Jr works at
Dr. James Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. James Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.