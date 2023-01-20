Dr. Robert James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert James, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Mayfield Brain & Spine - NKY544 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 916-7681Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I was sent to Dr. James by a doctor because doctor told me he could not touch it.. Doctor called Dr. James when I was with him for the 1st. time. He saved my life. Even through the surgery time extended. I made it through .Dr. James knew exactly to repair. I recommend Dr. James just they other day.. for a friend, friend.
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952437097
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Endovascular Neurosurgery
- University of Maryland Medical Systems, Baltimore, MD
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- West Chester University, West Chester, Pa
- Neurosurgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.