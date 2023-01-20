See All Neurosurgeons in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Robert James, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert James, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert James, MD

Dr. Robert James, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. James works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Peter Rasmussen, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. James' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayfield Brain & Spine - NKY
    544 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 916-7681
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
    362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 963-1300
  3. 3
    IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery
    362 W 15th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 963-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Intervention Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Embolization of Tumor Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiosurgery - CyberKnife® and Gamma Knife Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. James?

    Jan 20, 2023
    I was sent to Dr. James by a doctor because doctor told me he could not touch it.. Doctor called Dr. James when I was with him for the 1st. time. He saved my life. Even through the surgery time extended. I made it through .Dr. James knew exactly to repair. I recommend Dr. James just they other day.. for a friend, friend.
    Theresa — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert James, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert James, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. James to family and friends

    Dr. James' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. James

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert James, MD.

    About Dr. Robert James, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952437097
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Endovascular Neurosurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Systems, Baltimore, MD
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Chester University, West Chester, Pa
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert James, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.