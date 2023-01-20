Overview of Dr. Robert James, MD

Dr. Robert James, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. James works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.