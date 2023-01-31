Dr. Robert Janda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Janda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Janda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Janda works at
Locations
Hinsdale Gastroenterology Associates12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 425, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-2260
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Experienced, thorough, and thoughtful. Dr. Janda cares, and that’s all you REALLY need to know. A standout attribute is that he looks to lifestyle changes to better the patient’s health versus immediately jumping to medication and procedures. I would never trust my health to another gastroenterologist so long is Dr. Janda is practicing, and I hope that he continues to do so for many years to come.
About Dr. Robert Janda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janda has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Janda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.