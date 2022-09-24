See All Ophthalmologists in Wakefield, RI
Dr. Robert Janigian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Janigian, MD

Dr. Robert Janigian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts U/New Eng Med Ctr

Dr. Janigian works at Janigian Retina & Associates in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janigian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wakefield Pediatrics LLC
    46 Holley St Ste 3, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 284-1737
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Janigian Retina Associates
    120 Dudley St Ste 303, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 369-7773
  3. 3
    70 Kenyon Ave Ste 15, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 369-7773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy

Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr Janigian did the most comprehensive eye exam I’ve had in many years. It’s great to have confidence that I - and all of his fortunate patients - will receive optimal vision care. Incredible as it is in today’s world, Dr. Janigian actually READS YOUR MEDICAL REPORTS, prior to your appointment. And I must remark that all of his office staff is equally conscientious and organized. Of course, his office is justifiably very busy - and full of happy patients.
    Lisa — Sep 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Janigian, MD
    About Dr. Robert Janigian, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Armenian
    • 1831195965
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts U/New Eng Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Janigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janigian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janigian has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Janigian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janigian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

