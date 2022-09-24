Overview of Dr. Robert Janigian, MD

Dr. Robert Janigian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts U/New Eng Med Ctr



Dr. Janigian works at Janigian Retina & Associates in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.