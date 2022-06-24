Dr. Robert Jansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Jansen, MD
Dr. Robert Jansen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Jansen works at
Dr. Jansen's Office Locations
-
1
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Myrtle Beach823 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6197Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Carolina Forest101 McLeod Health Blvd Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 932-2120
-
3
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Murrells Inlet1255 Tadlock Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 944-6198
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jansen?
Dr. Jansen is very knowledgeable caring and listens to all my concerns, I never feel rushed and have never waited more than 10 minutes from my appointment time, I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Jansen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1316180847
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jansen works at
Dr. Jansen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.