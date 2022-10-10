Dr. Robert Jason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jason, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Great Neck Women's Medical Care1999 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Jasons for almost ten yrs. You'll find his staff professional and accommodating. There's never a long wait and everyone is very kind. Dr.Jason is friendly and gentle and he never rushes you out of his office. He's extremely generous with his time and answers all your questions. I am very grateful to be in his care and I encourage you to do the same.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295739175
Education & Certifications
- Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of America
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Franklin and Marshall College
Dr. Jason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jason has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jason speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Jason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.