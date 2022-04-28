Dr. Robert Jeffries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jeffries, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Jeffries, MD
Dr. Robert Jeffries, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Jeffries' Office Locations
Jeffries Eye Associates3602 W SOUTHERN HILLS BLVD, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 631-8900Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicare
- QualChoice
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over-the-top. Facilities best I have ever experienced. Scheduling highly accommodating. Staff friendly and courteous. Professional, effective, Warm. Personable. Modern medicine….
About Dr. Robert Jeffries, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740275775
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- University Arkansas Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jeffries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffries has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffries.
