Overview of Dr. Robert Jeffries, MD

Dr. Robert Jeffries, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Jeffries works at Jeffries Eye Associates in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.