Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Boulder, CO
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM

Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Yuma District Hospital.

Dr. Jelinek works at Columbine Foot And Ankle Clinic in Boulder, CO with other offices in Yuma, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot Sprain and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

4.7 (86)
4.3 (27)
Dr. Jelinek's Office Locations

    Columbine Foot & Ankle Center P C.
    350 Broadway St Ste 208, Boulder, CO 80305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 499-4448
    Swing Bed
    1000 W 8th Ave, Yuma, CO 80759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 651-8025
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yuma District Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2019
    Dr. Jelinek solved my foot problem when walking and running by designing insoles for me. He is a very competent and thoughtful medical professional. I recommend him highly.
    JK — Oct 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730173519
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jelinek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jelinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jelinek has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot Sprain and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jelinek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelinek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelinek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jelinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jelinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

