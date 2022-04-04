Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Jensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Jensen, MD
Dr. Robert Jensen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leawood, KS.
Dr. Jensen's Office Locations
Johnson County Neurology LLC12140 Nall Ave Ste 230, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (913) 661-9448
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For almost two years going to various hospitals nobody has ever come close to providing an explanation to my symptoms. After meeting with you just for the first visit/consultation I feel like starting to understand the cause of my symptoms. In short you have come up with hypotheses of possible diagnosis, which is a very good first step, compared to the more than one year "impasse". There's is not yet a definitive solution to my symptoms, but I know you're working hard to solving the "puzzle".: I'm grateful and confident that we will succeed. You are one of the very best. Thank You.
About Dr. Robert Jensen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1083741961
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
