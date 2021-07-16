Dr. Robert Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Jensen, MD
Dr. Robert Jensen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Jensen's Office Locations
Center for Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery1353 E McAndrews Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 770-6776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jensen and his amazing staff helped make my decision easy for me! I was nervous, they calmed & comforted me! I was unsure, they supported & encouraged me to feel confident in my decision! Dr and staff are all very friendly & helpful!!! The office itself is luxurious, comfortable & classy all the while being a spot where procedures are done! EXCELLENT!!
About Dr. Robert Jensen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437147048
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
