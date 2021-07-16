Overview of Dr. Robert Jensen, MD

Dr. Robert Jensen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Jensen works at Center For Cosmetic&Plastic Sgy in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.