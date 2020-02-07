Dr. Robert Jetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jetter, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Jetter, MD
Dr. Robert Jetter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Jetter's Office Locations
Abbey Road Office-Based Surgery737 Park Ave Frnt 1B, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 517-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jetter?
My 2 year old daughter fell and cut her eye. His office was amazing and made time immediately for us to be seen even though it was 4:30PM. He was calming and gentle with her. I am so appreciative to know to know he's there incase we ever need him again. HIGHLY recommended!!!
About Dr. Robert Jetter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1508915471
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jetter.
