Dr. Robert Jetter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Jetter, MD

Dr. Robert Jetter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Jetter works at Robert B Jetter MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jetter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abbey Road Office-Based Surgery
    737 Park Ave Frnt 1B, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 517-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Jetter, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1508915471
Education & Certifications

  • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
  • Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
  • Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
  • Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Jetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jetter works at Robert B Jetter MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jetter’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jetter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

