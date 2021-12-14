Overview

Dr. Robert Jobe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Jobe works at North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.