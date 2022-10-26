Overview of Dr. Robert Johansen, MD

Dr. Robert Johansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Johansen works at Mississippi Orthopaedic Institute in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.