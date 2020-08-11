Overview of Dr. Robert Johnson, DPM

Dr. Robert Johnson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.



Dr. Johnson works at Robert M Johnson DPM in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.