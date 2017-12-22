See All Neurosurgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Robert Johnson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Johnson, MD

Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Head & Spine Insttitute
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 250, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Memory Evaluation
Low Back Pain
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 22, 2017
    Great physician. He handled my case extremely well. I trust him and find him incredibly knowledgeable, skilled, and kind.
    Betty in Macomb, MI — Dec 22, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1861489452
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

