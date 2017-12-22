Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Johnson, MD
Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Head & Spine Institute29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Michigan Head & Spine Insttitute25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 250, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (877) 784-3667Wednesday11:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Great physician. He handled my case extremely well. I trust him and find him incredibly knowledgeable, skilled, and kind.
About Dr. Robert Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1861489452
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Kentucky
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.