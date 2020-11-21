See All Family Doctors in Leland, NC
Dr. Robert Johnson, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Wilmington Health - Leland in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Wilmington Health (leland)
    9101 Ocean Hwy E, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2882
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Immunization Administration
Asthma
Obesity
Immunization Administration
Asthma

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Immunization Administration
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 21, 2020
    Dr Johnson has been my physician for years. I always appreciate the way he listens to my concerns and takes time to answer all my questions.
    Trish — Nov 21, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Johnson, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982780722
    Education & Certifications

    • Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Wilmington Health - Leland in Leland, NC. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

