Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Jones, MD
Dr. Robert Jones, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Kathleen Hain MD1866 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 102, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-0676
-
2
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-0676
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
I found Dr. Jones to be personable and matter of fact in his dealings with me and my wife. The reason people may find him abrupt is that his practice is quite busy. He explained my condition well and made it easy to understand.
About Dr. Robert Jones, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1275501629
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.