Dr. Robert Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Joseph, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Clinic of Northwest Fl Inc2250 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 784-2477
-
2
Northwest Florida Surgery Center767 Airport Rd, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 747-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
He can be very busy and it will even be hard to make an appointment. But it should be expected. I've gone to many pain management specialists and Dr. Joseph was straight up no nonsense kind of guy. And his assistant Todd? Hilarious. Keeps me in a good mood while waiting.
About Dr. Robert Joseph, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871691527
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.