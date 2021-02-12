Overview of Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM

Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph II works at Pacific Oaks Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.