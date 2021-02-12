See All Podiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM

Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph II works at Pacific Oaks Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Oaks Medical Group Inc
    150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-2562
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orange View Healthcare
    720 N Tustin Ave Ste 206, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 647-1525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891876520
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts, Amherst
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph II has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

