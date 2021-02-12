Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM
Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph II's Office Locations
Pacific Oaks Medical Group Inc150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-2562Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange View Healthcare720 N Tustin Ave Ste 206, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 647-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. J is a miracle worker. He's the best podiatrist in California, and possibly beyond CA. It's that simple. For 17 years, I struggled with plantar fasciitis pain. Walking, tennis, running, surfing, biking … everything hurt or inflamed my plantar fasciitis. I went to Dr. J. Within less than a minute, Dr. J diagnosed my condition and said "It's easy, you need a plantar fascia release and PRP injection." He knew right away what my issue was. Within three days, he had me in surgery for a minimally invasive Platelet-Rich Plasma injection and plantar fascia release. WITHIN ONE WEEK, MY 17 YEARS OF SEVERE PLANTAR PAIN WAS GONE. Words cannot express how much I recommend Dr. J. He is a true expert in his craft. He is a mensch in every sense of the word. He is passionate about his job. He is innovative with his procedures. He runs an organized practice. Here's a quote I overheard from Dr. J in the surgery center "I love what I do." That says it all.
About Dr. Robert Joseph II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1891876520
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Massachusetts, Amherst
