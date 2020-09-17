Dr. Robert Josey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Josey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Josey, MD
Dr. Robert Josey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Josey works at
Dr. Josey's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin4611 Guadalupe St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 503-5247Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. However, when I went back after my surgery and had turned 65 and had Medicare in addition to the same work insurance, he would not see me! Another Doctor in the office saw me. Thank God he was there!
About Dr. Robert Josey, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1912977794
Education & Certifications
- Spinecare Medical Group
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Josey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Josey works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Josey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.