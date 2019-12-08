Dr. Robert Joy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Joy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Joy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gloversville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Joy works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC99 E State St Ste G05, Gloversville, NY 12078 Directions (518) 773-2303
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
Ellis Hospital1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 243-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 96 year old father recently had a pacemaker implanted by Dr. Joy. The process and procedure could not have gone better. Dr. Joy took his time explaining every step of the way. He has compassion and a great bedside manner. Highly recommend this Dr.!
About Dr. Robert Joy, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joy has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.